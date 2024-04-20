Campus

Address the issue of overpricing in JNU dhabas and canteens: Students' body

The JNU Campus Development Committee alleges that dhabas and canteens charge exorbitant prices compared to students’ means of living
The student body has made the demand that the various campus eateries examine their present pricing policies.
The Convenor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Campus Development Committee, Faizan Haider, has written to the university administration requesting that the problem of overpricing at various campus canteens and dhabas be addressed.


According to the convenor, several dhabas and canteens on the property charge prices that are excessively exorbitant when compared to the students' financial means, PTI reports.

The student body has made the demand that the various campus eateries examine their present pricing policies and identify any that are charging students unfairly.

"To effectively tackle the issue and ensure fair and transparent pricing practices across all campus eateries, a Campus Development Committee meeting must be convened at the earliest," the letter dated April 18 demanded.


It also called for the establishment of rules and minimum prices for food items offered on campus.

A plan of action to address the issue of overpricing in JNU canteens and dhabas was demanded by the student body.

