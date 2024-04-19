BVB College, Hubballi: Student stabs corporator's daughter to death

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed a student to death in a college in Karnataka's Hubballi today, Thursday, April 18, police said, stated a copy by IANS.

The deceased student was identified as Neha, daughter of the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The accused, identified as Faizal Kondikoppa, a resident of Savadatti in the Belagavi district and a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student in the same college, has been arrested, police said, stated the IANS report.

According to police, Neha, a student at BVB College, was, for long, being pestered by the accused despite her outrightly rejecting his advances.

Today, Thursday, April 18, Kondikoppa came to the college, approached Neha, and again proposed to her. When she again refused, he took out a knife and started stabbing her multiple times.

She sustained nine stab wounds all over the body, including two in the neck.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, Neha had succumbed to severe bleeding.

Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya visited the spot. "The accused has been arrested. Niranjan Hiremath is our party corporator. I knew the victim, she was a good girl and addressed me as 'uncle'. This should not have happened in Hubballi," he said, stated the IANS report.