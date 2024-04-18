UK’s Coventry University Group to open India Hub in Delhi

The Coventry University Group said today, Thursday, April 18, that it would be opening an India Hub in the nation's capital to strengthen its already strong ties with India.

India is ranked sixth among the worldwide centres of the university group, following China, Singapore, Africa, Dubai, and Brussels.

To serve Coventry University Group's admissions, recruitment, and partnerships portfolio in India, it will hire around 70 people, according to IANS.

“The India Hub represents the university’s long-term commitment to build strategic collaborations in India and throughout the region and will be an important addition to Coventry University Group’s international presence,” said Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University.

“The India Hub will streamline communication and collaboration between the university and organisations in Indian education, business, and government,” he added.

Coventry University has strong relationships with India's private sector. It has collaborated with KPIT and L&T Technology Services, as well as signed a research Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and GITAM University.



The country is also an important market for the business, attracting thousands of Indian students each year to its campuses in Coventry and London.