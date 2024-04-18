KL Deemed-to-be University receives prestigious DST-SERB funding

KL Deemed to be University announced the achievement of being awarded funding for a research project by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) under the Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ) scheme. This was informed by a press release from the institute.

The principal investigator of the project is Dr A Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and has been granted a substantial sum of Rs 26.78 lakh for his pioneering project titled Fabrication and Performance of Supercapacitors Employing Nano Metal Organic Frameworks.

This project aims to develop and evaluate a high-performance electrode for supercapacitor applications, with the intention of disseminating research findings in highly esteemed SCI journals.

The funding also encompasses provisions for a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and essential instrumentation to support the research endeavour.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be University, expressed his elation at securing funding for this project, and remarked, "We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious funding for our research endeavours."

The project is scheduled to run for the duration of three years from 2024 to 2027. The project's objectives include synthesising and analysing the performance of supercapacitors for various industrial applications, with plans to engage with industry professionals for technology transfer based on mutual agreements.

The outcomes of this research endeavour will not only be disseminated through scholarly publications but also culminate in PhD theses and patents, further enriching the academic landscape.