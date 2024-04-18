Does Logistics and Supply Chain Management MBA course interest you? Check this out

The CII School of Logistics in collaboration with Amity University, Kolkata announced its MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 19, 2024, according to a report by PTI.

The event will be held at CII School of Logistics, Amity University Kolkata.

This MBA Admission counselling session will serve as a platform for fresh graduates from any discipline who are considering Logistics and Supply Chain Management as their career path.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with seasoned industry experts and faculties in the field, gaining valuable insights into both global and domestic trends.

Such interactions will empower prospective students to make informed decisions about their educational journey and career aspirations.

The Indian logistics industry valued at an estimated USD 435.43 billion in 2023, plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economy.

With significant technological advancements, government impetus, and infrastructure growth, the sector is undergoing transformative changes.

Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to glean inspiration from the success stories of alumni who have completed the program and are now thriving in reputable companies across various industries.

Event Details: Date: April 19, 2024

Time: 9:00 onwards

Venue: CII School of Logistics, Administrative Block, Amity University Kolkata.

Major Arterial Road, Action Area II, Rajarhat, New Town, Kolkata