Computer Science, Geospatial Technology dual degree course launched by IIIT Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad announced the addition of a new Geospatial Technology programme to its transdisciplinary dual degree offerings beginning in the academic year 2024-25. These programmes combine a Bachelor of Technology (Honours) in Computer Science with a Master of Science in domain areas through research.

As per a report by ANI, admission to this Computer Science and Geospatial Technology Degree (CGD) programme will be via IIIT Hyderabad's Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE). Students who have completed Class XII or equivalent in Math, Physics, and Chemistry by June 2024 are eligible to apply.



Those who have already registered for UGEE will be able to include this programme before making their final decisions later.

More on the programme

Through this programme, students will gain the expertise necessary to lead the geospatial industry, solve complex cross-disciplinary problems with the appropriate combination of computing and geospatial knowledge, and create cutting-edge technologies in these areas of disciplinary overlap and intersection.



This academic and research programme is being launched to strengthen the academic and research capability in the country for Geospatial science and technology in the context of the National Geospatial Policy (NGP) 2022.

IIIT Hyderabad's dual degree curriculum is intended to provide a balanced and thorough education in Geospatial Technology and Computer Science.



Students will be well-prepared to face technological and innovative challenges thanks to a smart distribution of credits across core courses, electives, and transdisciplinary areas.

It emphasises technical expertise, encourages investigation and research, and fosters the development of a diverse skill set, in line with the changing needs of business and academics.