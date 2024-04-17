This master’s course on Water Security & Global Change allows you to study at IIT Madras, German varsities

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with two German universities — RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) — to launch a new Joint Master’s Program (JMP) on Water Security and Global Change; in association with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU (United Nations University) - FLORES, stated a press release from IIT Madras.

This programme will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to execute their master’s thesis at the university of their choice.

April 30, 2024 is the last date to apply for this programme. The classes for the first batch will commence on July 29, 2024.

In this master’s programme, IIT Madras will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each. The final semester is dedicated to the execution of a master’s thesis with advisors from one or more of the partners and/or associated universities.

This programme will provide students with interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment. Indian as well as International students with specified Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this master’s programme.

Those interested can apply through the following link: https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/