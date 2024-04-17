Symbiosis Institute of Technology Pune achieves 50 LPA placement milestone

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune announced an impressive highest package of Rs 50 LPA (lakh per annum) for the academic year 2023-2024. Moreover, SIT Pune has cultivated partnerships with organisations, providing students with invaluable internship opportunities to bolster their practical skills and industry insights, stated a press release from the institute.

Notably, the highest stipend offered during this period stands at Rs 75,000.

Commenting on this achievement Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune stated, “Our focus at SIT Pune has always been to empower our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their chosen fields. We are proud to witness our students' remarkable achievements in securing placements and internships in 2024.”

SIT Pune, additionally has gone on to record an average package of 9.32 LPA for 2023-24 academic year.

The institute collaborates closely with leading companies and organisations to provide students with abundant career prospects. From multinational corporations to innovative start-ups, SIT Pune's recruiters offer a wide spectrum of opportunities in fields such as technology, finance, consulting, and more. Top recruiters include industry giants like Adenza (Nasdaq), BMC, Bajaj Group, Cummins, Deloitte, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Palo Alto, Philips, PhonePe, Stonex and TIAA.

Additionally, SIT Pune has also collaborated with companies like Barclays, Microsoft, MIQ digital, Alliance Bernstein, Philips India, PhonePe, Adenza, Bajaj Group and others to offer the students internship opportunities.