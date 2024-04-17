JNU students boycott classes, stage 'peaceful' demonstration, present their demands

A group of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a peaceful demonstration outside Mahanadi hostel on Tuesday, April 16, evening as part of the university strike, the students' union said, stated a report by ANI.

The students could be seen holding dafli (daf) in their hands, beating it while shouting slogans, as part of their demonstration outside Mahanadi hostel, where Sudhir Mishra's film shooting was underway.

The students' union members alleged that the JNU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Santishree D Pandit, is gradually selling out JNU, part by part.

Earlier in the day, students observed a strike over a slew of issues, including the alleged commercialisation of the campus and delays in sexual harassment inquiries.

On Monday, April 15, the proctor and rector called JNUSU representatives for a dialogue on the issues while pressing demands to call off the strike. However, after rounds of talks with the administration, no concrete, promising gesture was assured by the JNU administration.

Subsequently, JNUSU proceeded with the already-declared strike. The JNU community participated in the strike, emphasising their various demands and the criticality of the issues raised by the student community.

Various schools, such as the School of Arts and Aesthetics, the School of Language, Literature, and Culture Studies, the School of Physical Sciences, and the School of International Studies, joined the call and observed the strike, stated the report by ANI.

The immediate demands highlighted in the Student's Charter of Demands include increasing MCM (Merit-cum-Means) to Rs 5,000, expediting sexual harassment inquiries, stopping commercial movie shoots, and halting GRC intervention in elections.

Student welfare demands focus on timely fellowship disbursal, smoother claim processes, reinstating deprivation points, and ensuring justice in harassment cases.

Fellowship claim demands include dialogue for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) reinstatement, extending claim periods, and increasing staff.

Admissions demands prioritise JNUEE (JNU Entrance Examination), reducing viva weightage, and library improvements.

Accessibility demands emphasise wheelchair access and hostel allotments. Hostel or dorm demands seek renovation, reservation policies, and addressing water crises. Transport demands include restarting bus services and increasing e-rickshaws.

Overall, these demands aim to enhance campus life, accessibility, and academic opportunities for all students.