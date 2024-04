IIT Kanpur, Blockchain For Impact partner to boost healthcare innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT) Kanpur and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) have announced a strategic partnership, under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to nurture innovations and drive advancements in healthcare in India, stated a report by IANS.

As part of this collaboration, BFI will support IIT Kanpur in promoting entrepreneurial initiatives through the Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur.

According to an official release, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at IIT Kanpur by Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni (DoRA), IIT Kanpur; and Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO BFI.

As part of this programme, BFI has pledged to allocate over $150,000 across three years to develop programmes specifically tailored to healthcare-focused start-ups at IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC).

This collaboration leverages IIT Kanpur's established leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and BFI's commitment to advancing biomedical research. By combining these strengths, the partnership aims to develop impactful solutions that address critical gaps in India's healthcare landscape.

Prof Kantesh Balani, DoRA, IIT Kanpur, said, "I am very optimistic about the partnership between IIT Kanpur and BFI. This MoU will help us share knowledge, support startups effectively, and improve our capacity-building efforts."

Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO of BFI, stated, “Meeting the IIT Kanpur incubatees was incredibly inspiring. Their boundless energy and unwavering dedication to healthcare innovation are truly awe-inspiring. IIT Kanpur's exceptional support for these entrepreneurs aligns perfectly with our shared mission of accelerating impactful solutions in biomedical research. Through diverse initiatives in biomedical research and innovation, district full-stack partnerships, and process-driven funding programmes, we are actively addressing critical gaps in India's healthcare landscape.”

This partnership between IIT Kanpur and BFI signifies a significant step forward in advancing healthcare innovation in India. By bringing together diverse expertise and resources, this collaboration holds immense promise for improving public health and ensuring equitable and accessible healthcare for all, stated the IANS report.