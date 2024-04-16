XLRI's first Convocation Ceremony of PGDM HRM programme for Emerging CHROs

XLRI Jamshedpur conducted its first Convocation Ceremony of the PGDM (HRM) programme for the Emerging Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) on Monday, April 15, at Tata Auditorium, XLRI Jamshedpur campus, stated a press release recieved from the institute.

The chief guest for the event was Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director Human Resource (HR) and CHRO of Hindustan Unilever and Unilever South Asia.

A total of 38 students received their postgraduate diploma degrees. The XLRI Medal for Academic Excellence was awarded to Varun Sevva Reddy.

As the role of Human Resources (HR) in organisations continues to evolve and gain prominence, there is a growing demand for competent Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) who can navigate the complexities of the modern workplace.

XLRI, leveraging its legacy in management education and industry partnerships launched the PGDM (HRM) programme for the Emerging CHROs tailored specifically for emerging CHROs in March 2022.

Fr S George SJ, Director of XLRI Jamshedpur distributed the diploma degrees to the 38 graduating students.

Strategic Partner of PGDM (HRM) Program for the Emerging CHROs is LeadUp Universe, that supports with candidate sourcing, mentoring programme as well as career services.

Dr RK Premarajan, Program Director, PGDM (HRM) programme for the Emerging CHROs proposed the vote of thanks.