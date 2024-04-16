Gujarat: Nearly 40k students admitted under RTE Act in round 1

The Gujarat government has admitted as many as 39,979 children into unaided private primary schools in the first round of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, stated a report by IANS.

According to the Deputy Director of Primary Education, the state facilitated these admissions by ensuring 25 per cent of the seats in Class I across 9,828 unaided private schools were reserved under the Right to Education Act, stated the IANS report.

Status of applications

Parents of prospective students were informed via SMS to confirm their child's admission by April 22. The online application process saw 2,35,387 applications, with 1,72,675 approved and 47,393 withdrawn by the applicants. Around 15,319 applications were rejected due to incomplete documentation, the official said.

How many seats remain unfilled?

As the first round of admissions closed, 5,191 seats remained unfilled, primarily due to the applicants' absence of suitable school choices. The Government of Gujarat has made provisions to offer these vacancies to other eligible children in subsequent rounds.

Officials from the state informed that the initiative is part of the state's continuous and ongoing efforts to integrate children from weaker and disadvantaged groups into unaided private primary schools for education, stated the IANS report.