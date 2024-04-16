Campus Recruitment Drive held by Integreon at DSBM, Bhubaneswar

Integreon, a global multi-national cooperation (MNC) associated with legal and business outsourced services to different corporations and law firms worldwide, conducted its Mass Campus Recruitment Drive at DAV School of Buisness Management (DSBM), Bhubaneswar; twice on March 13, 2024 and April 12, 2024, where undergraduate (UG) final semester students from various colleges and universities participated, as per a press release released from the institute.

The job profile was for the post of Presentation Specialist in Integreon’s third office in India at OCAC Building, Bhubaneswar.

In these recruitment drives more than hundreds of students from 20 reputed educational institutions across Odisha participated such as:

- Ravenshaw University

- Rama Devi Women’s University

- PN Autonomous College

- AMITY College

- Emerti Devi Women’s College

- Pattamundai College

- Dhenkanal Autonomous College

- Berhampur University

- Kalinga College of Commerce

- Maharishi College of Natural Law

- Birla Global University

- DSBM

During the recruitment drives the students were trained on a few presentation modes later on which they had to appear in a practical test. Based on the test, Integreon is conducting a two-weeks internship programme on Native Power Point from April 15, 2024 to April 26, 2024 at DSBM.

After the Internship, Integreon is going to recruit its first batch of employees who will get On Job Training (OJT) with a package of Rs. 1,80,000/- per annum.

On the successful completion of OJT, the candidates will be offered a package of Rs 2.20 lakh per annum.

Devendra Hattangadi, Director Human Resources (HR), Integreon, Mumbai, along with five officials of team Integreon organised the entire Campus Recruitment Drive. And, Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM congratulated the selected students for their bright future.