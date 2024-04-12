Want to solve water woes? IIT Madras invites applications for Global Water Challenge for school students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras launched the inaugural India edition of Stockholm Junior Water Prize, a global water challenge for school students in Classes IX to XII, as stated in a press release from the institute shared today, Friday, April 12.

It is being organised to recognise and celebrate the innovative efforts of young minds in addressing several critical water-related challenges.

The champion team will represent India at the esteemed Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden, which will be held August 25 to 29, 2024 as a part of World Water Week.

This competition is being hosted by Sustainability Venture Studio at the School of Sustainability, IIT Madras, in partnership with Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and sponsored by Aquamap, Center for Water Management and Policy, IIT Madras.

Participants can fill out the application form and submit comprehensive project documentation by the deadline of April 30, 2024.

The top 25 teams will be selected through a rigorous process by subject matter experts. Interested School Students in Classes XI to XII and above 15 years of age can apply through the following link: https://sjwpindia.in/

The competition aims to spotlight outstanding projects tackling various global water challenges, including but not limited to water pollution, unequal access to clean water and sanitation, water scarcity, high groundwater stress, agricultural water use, water governance and management, and ecosystem degradation.