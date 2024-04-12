NLSIU Bengaluru announces JSW Grant for redevelopment of New Academic Block

The National Law School of India University announces a grant from the JSW Group for a comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of the university’s core Academic Block and Precinct, as well as the establishment of the JSW Centre on the Future of Law, stated a press release from the institute.

This grant will support the redevelopment of the New Academic Block (NAB), located in the southern part of the NLSIU campus at Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru.

The two-storeyed NAB was originally built in 2014 and accommodates lecture theatres, seminar rooms, office spaces and meeting rooms. The JSW grant will help add four floors and redevelop the available two floors to provide flexible and technologically advanced learning and office spaces, along with collaborative research spaces for faculty, students, and researchers.

This building will be named the JSW Academic Block and be seamlessly integrated with the surrounding precinct including the recently redeveloped Shri Narayan Rao Melgiri Memorial National Law Library to create the new academic hub of the university.

The grant will also support a new research centre on campus: JSW Centre for the Future of Law.

This centre will anchor academic and policy research and curricular interventions that explore the effects of new technologies on the future of the legal system, the legal profession and legal education. The centre will develop new and appropriate models of legal regulation and incubate new technologies that facilitate legal system reform and access to justice.

Under the leadership of a centre director, the centre will host doctoral and postdoctoral researchers who will engage with multiple stakeholders including governments, domestic and international regulators, academia, civil society and private sector entities.