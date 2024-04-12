Former Bhopal varsity VC held for for financial irregularities

Former Bhopal Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Vice-Chancellor Dr Sunil Kumar was arrested on Thursday, April 11, for alleged involvement in financial irregularities, a Madhya Pradesh police official said, according to a report by PTI.

Dr Sunil Kumar was arrested from Raipur (in neighbouring Chhattisgarh), Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinaryanachari Mishra told PTI.

On March 3, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kumar and our others after an inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a letter written by Bhopal Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Registrar Mohan Sen to the Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal.

As per the police, the alleged beneficiary of the fraud was one Mayank Kumar. Plus, one Dalit Sangh, based in Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district, was also involved in the fraud, it was informed.

As per the FIR, the accused were allegedly involved in transferring Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts and fraudulently making four fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 25 crore each.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and Prevention of Corruption Act for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said, as stated in the PTI report.