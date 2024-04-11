The Design Village invites applications for BDes, MDes courses. Details here

The Design Village (TDV), is inviting applications for its Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes for the upcoming academic year 2024-25. Budding designers seeking to hone their skills and embark on a fulfilling creative journey under the guidance of industry experts can apply for the courses, informed a press release from the institute.

The institution will be administering the final round of admissions this month via an online entrance examination on Monday, April 29, in virtual mode.

Students have the opportunity to choose from various design specialisations, including:

- BDes in Space and Interior Design

- BDes in Communication and Graphic

- BDes in Product Design

- BDes in Transportation and Mobility Design

- BDes in Interaction and UX Design

- Generalist Bachelor of Design programme

For postgraduate (PG) applicants, the institute offers:

- MDes in Fashion and Textile Design

- MDes in Space and Interior Design,

- MDes in Communication and Graphic

- MDes in Product Design

How to apply

Aspiring design enthusiasts can embark on their journey by submitting an online application through the institute's official website. The application process includes a nominal fee of Rs. 2,000/- and adherence to the eligibility criteria set forth by the respective regulatory bodies amended from time to time.

Last Date to apply

April 26, 2024

Interested candidates can visit the official website https://apply.thedesignvillage.org