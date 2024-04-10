Lucknow University, CDRI join hands for mutual exchange programmes

Lucknow University (LU) has joined hands with the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) for several mutual exchange programmes in research and academic training, stated a report in IANS.

Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said that Lucknow University and Central Drug Research Institute will be conducting collaborative research programmes in specific fields of interest and the submission of collaborative projects for extramural funding such as Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other funding agencies as well.

“Also, the collaboration will organise training programmes for postgraduates and research scholars, faculty exchange programmes and sharing of instrumentation facilities,” he said.

He said that these agreements will help in exchanging knowledge, utilisation of the start-of-the-art facilities for research and improving research quality.

Also, as per a report by Hindustan Times, on Monday, April 8, Prof Roman V Gorbunov, Director, Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas, Russia and Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Lucknow University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during an online meeting. This MoU is for a period of five years and will encompass collaborative initiatives, exchange programmes, research projects, organisation of conferences and workshops, and more.