IIT Kanpur, IFACET partner with Skyy Skill Academy to offer online courses

IIT Kanpur Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, announced a strategic collaboration with Skyy Skill Academy to launch online certification courses in emerging cutting-edge technologies, stated a press release from the institute.

The courses in Electric Vehicle Technology and Powertrain, Autonomous Vehicle and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), Embedded System, Vehicle Design and Analysis, ANSYS, SOLIDWORKS and other emerging technology areas will empower learners with industry-relevant knowledge.

Prof Phani, Chief Investigator, Electronics & ICT Academy (E&ICT) Academy IIT Kanpur (a joint initiative of IITK and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology - MeitY) said, “There is a growing demand for professionals trained in technical skills such as CAD and analysis, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Embedded systems, etc in emerging industries. This partnership will help bridge the gap between conventional curriculum and the evolving needs of sunrise sectors with industry focused hands-on pedagogy.”

IFACET, IIT Kanpur will bring its expertise in research and innovation to the partnership with Skyy Skill Academy to jointly develop high-quality educational content curated by experts in the respective fields.

Himansu Sekhar Panda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyy Skill Academy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with IFACET, IIT Kanpur, a leading institution known for its academic excellence and research prowess. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of providing accessible and affordable education in cutting-edge technologies."