IIIT Hyderabad: Dedicate your Sundays to this 6-month AI/ML training programme

The Technology Innovation Hub, iHub-Data, established by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is offering a six-month long weekend training classes on AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) for top performers from Engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad, stated a report by ANI.

The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require physical attendance of students participating in the programme. The six-month programme contains a judicious mix of concepts related to theory, tutorials and projects, all pertaining to modern AI/ML.

"Training and equipping students on latest techniques in modern machine learning has always been one of our goals. A large number of corporate houses spawning up in this city, would be benefited indirectly from this programme," said Prof Jawahar CV, Dean of Research at IIIT Hyderabad.

"This is the third edition of weekend training programme getting organised at IIIT Hyderabad campus. The students bring in a great deal of enthusiasm and inquisitiveness which add tremendous value to the programme. Services of highly skilled mentors have been made available to assist and guide the students in the tutorial sessions," says CK Raju, Head of Educational Programmes at iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

Last date to register for programme is May 5, 2024. Classes would commence from May 19, 2024.

For more details, Coordinator Fathimath Rifna can be contacted at 040 6653 1787.