Anant School for Climate Action: Admissions to BTech in Climate Change now open

Anant School for Climate Action, India’s first climate school in Ahmedabad, India, announced the commencement of admissions to its four-year undergraduate (UG) engineering degree programme, BTech in Climate Change, stated a press release from the institute.

Anant School for Climate Action offers comprehensive undergraduate to PhD programmes tailored to address the pressing challenges of climate change.

By enrolling in this programme, students have the opportunity to be part of the $23 trillion global climate industry. The last date for the early bird applications for the BTech in Climate Change programme is April 30, 2024.

The BTech in Climate Change programme at Anant National University spans four years and offers a full-time curriculum aimed at equipping students with the expertise to develop technology solutions for climate of mitigation and adaptation. From day one, students engage in hands-on learning through live industry climate projects at the Climate Lab.

This programme encompasses learning in eight distinct climate technology areas.

During the final two semesters, students have the flexibility to select courses aligned with their interests, culminating in an immersive exploration of climate technology applications for innovation, business or policy.

A key aspect of the programme is the mandatory industry experience in the final semester, providing students with invaluable insights from industry professionals and academic mentors, thereby, bridging the gap between learning and its real-world implementation.

For more on this, check out https://admissions.anu.edu.in