IIM Lucknow welcomes new batches of IPMX, PGPWE programmes

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow welcomed the 17th batch of the International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX) and the 20th batch of the Post-Graduate Programme for Working Executives (PGPWE) with a comprehensive two-day orientation programme commencing on Friday, April 5, 2024, informed a press note from the insitiute.

A total of 111 students enrolled in the IPMX and 66 students in the PGPWE actively participated in the enlightening induction and orientation session.

The ceremony was graced by Alok Arora, Managing Director, Serrala, Pune, as the chief guest. Notable dignitaries present included Prof Archana Shukla, Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow; Prof Vikas Srivastava, Dean Programmes at IIM Lucknow; Prof Neerja Pande, Dean Nodia Campus at IIM Lucknow; Prof Garima Mittal, Chairperson of IPMX at IIM Lucknow; and Prof Ajay Singh, Chairperson of PGPWE at IIM Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Archana Shukla, Director-in-charge at IIM Lucknow, said, “In today's rapidly changing world, success extends beyond academic achievements. Nurturing one's Spiritual Quotient (SQ) alongside Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Quotient (EQ) is paramount for personal and professional growth. I encourage all participants to embark on the journey of self-discovery and strive for excellence in every endeavour during their time at IIM Lucknow."

During the event, Prof Garima Mittal, Chairperson of IPMX at IIM Lucknow, and Prof Ajay Singh, Chairperson of PGPWE at IIM Lucknow, provided a comprehensive overview of their respective programmes, including insights into pedagogy and course curriculum. Following this, the students solemnly pledged to uphold the values and ethos of the Institution.

In his keynote address, Alok Arora, Managing Director of Serrala, Pune, shared valuable insights from his personal and professional journey. He emphasised the importance of four life lessons encapsulated in the acronym PACT — Perseverance, Accountability, Curiosity, and Teamwork. Furthermore, he highlighted that integrity and ethics, coupled with these traits, will pave the way to a long and successful career for young professionals.