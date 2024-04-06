IIM Kashipur introduces first PG Executive Programme in Hospital Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has introduced a one-year Post Graduate Executive Programme in Hospital Management, catering specifically to doctors and healthcare professionals in collaboration with Max Health Care, according to an ANI report.



A first-of-its-kind initiative, it aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to efficiently oversee hospitals and healthcare facilities, and at the same time, meet the rising demand for competent professionals in the Indian health sector.



About the programme

IIM Kashipur informed via a statement that the programme would entail a comprehensive study of theoretical concepts, practical case studies, and industry exposure. In addition to this, it would provide participants with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry.



Prof Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development) at IIM Kashipur, told ANI, "For the first time, an IIM partnered with a major healthcare group, viz Max Hospital and designed a unique one-year course for health professionals to cater to the growing demand for skilled health professionals in India."



First batch to begin with 25 healthcare professionals

The institution additionally stated that the inaugural batch of their programme comprises ten practising doctors and 15 healthcare professionals, stated an ANI report



These individuals hail from varied backgrounds and diverse regions, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nepal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond.



They are associated with various private and government hospitals.



Prof Ganguly further added that the classes for the first batch will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Health Care with practical training at the Max hospitals, and the professionals, after the completion of the degree, will be accorded the status of IIM Executive Alumni.



The joint initiative has been introduced at a time when the government is prioritising the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of public health initiatives.