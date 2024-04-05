JNU: What happened at All Organisations' Meeting? Are students calling for a strike?

An All Organisations Meeting was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 3, regarding a recent event of harassment that raised further questions about safety measures inside the university campus.

Not only this, the students' organisations had put forth a set of demands that would ensure administrative efficiency, according to a press release by the student collective.



After a comprehensive discussion held on April 3, the students reached a collective agreement on the following:

1) The students urged the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to issue restraint orders with clarity. Not only this, they must also prohibit both accused individuals from entering the Sabarmati Hostel premises. Additionally, Krishna Kant Jha must be prohibited from conducting classes to ensure an uninterrupted investigation process.



They further add that this request must be fulfilled within 24 hours.



2) The bodies responsible for making decisions, the ICC and Proctor's Office, are further required to establish a clear deadline for the investigation process and must be transparent and accountable. This timeline must be communicated within 24 hours to the students.



3) The prime suspects must be made out-of-bounds from campus premises following the conclusion of the investigations.



4) The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) is called upon to announce a university strike. The students' union must officially confirm this decision in writing within 24 hours.



The organisation present at the meeting has given their agreement to the above-mentioned demands and a collective deposition will shortly be submitted to the administration and responsible institutions, stated the release.



Let's look back...

The survivor, who was harassed, was on a nightly stroll with her friend on JNU's Ring Road where she was heckled by a group of four people seated in a vehicle. The incident happened around 1.30 am on March 31, during which, they were catcalled by the four accused, and the perpetrators had passed sexually regressive remarks as well.



Among the perpetrators were two students of JNU and two outsiders.



Students are protesting as there has been a delay in the investigation process, which further questions the effectiveness of the administrative bodies.