Pondicherry University controversial play: Lt Guv's intervention sought; HoD asked to step down

Controversy erupted at Pondicherry University following the presentation of a controversial play named Somayanam during the university's annual cultural festival Ezhini 2K24.



Organised by the Department of Performing Arts, the play allegedly did not fit well with the audience's temperament, especially the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who later convened a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, April 4.



They further requested his intervention to address what they described as a 'disrespectful depiction' of characters from a revered epic, Ramayana, according to The New Indian Express.



Why was the play controversial?

ABVP State President Murali Prashant and Secretary Arpit Godbole submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor. They highlighted that the play, performed on March 29 at the university, disrespectfully depicted characters from the Ramayana. They argued that the play portrayed Lord Hanuman in a poor light and depicted Sita offering beef to Ravana, among other controversial scenes.



This not only mocked the principles of Hindu dharma but also fueled communal discord by insulting the beliefs and sentiments of the majority community.



What did the memorandum state?

The memorandum stated as follows, "While we uphold the principle of freedom of expression, we firmly believe that this freedom must be exercised responsibly, with due respect for religious beliefs and cultural sensitivities. Creative expression should never come at the cost of hurting religious sentiments or fostering communal discord," reported The New Indian Express.



The students' organisation further urged the university administration to dismiss the writer and the director of the drama, Pushparaj, and the actors involved, which would further set an example for the university and students to refrain from indulging in religious mockery and disrespect.



Additionally, they insisted on severe disciplinary measures against Sharvanan Velu, Head of Department (Performing Arts), and other faculty members who supervised and authorised the staging of the play.



The cohort of ABVP members has also lodged a complaint to initiate the registration of an FIR against the individuals implicated in the play.



University investigating the incident

As per The New Indian Express report, Pondicherry University has already initiated measures to address the situation by constituting a high-level committee, which has been given the task of investigating the matter and delivering a report within the next few days.



The Head of Department (HoD) has been requested to step down promptly, and clarifications have been requested from all faculty members of the department.