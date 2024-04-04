JNU harassment case: JNUSU leader Priyanshi Arya served disciplinary notice for protesting

A recent circular issued by the Chief Proctor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), dated Wednesday, April 3, has asked Priyanshi Arya, the newly elected General Secretary of the JNU Students' Union, to appear for a disciplinary hearing.



What does the notice state?

The notice states that Arya had allegedly blocked the North Gate (entrance) of the university from April 1, 5.25 pm, which had further caused inconvenience to students, residents, staff, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, school children, patients, and others.



The notice shared by the X handle of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Association, JNU, (@BAPSA_JNU) states as follows, "You are directed to appear for hearing before the Proctor on 04th April, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. in Room No. 108, Administrative Building, JNU, New Delhi to explain your position in this regard. You may also bring any evidence, which you wish to submit in support of your defence."



Arya protesting against case of sexual harassment

The action taken by the authority is against a complaint that was filed by the Chief Security's Office on April 2. It may be noted that Sakshi Rajoriya, a second-year BA student of the Chinese and South East Asian Studies (CC&SEAS), was on an indefinite strike at the institutions' north gate seeking justice for the harassment she and her friend were subjected to, on March 31, around 1.30 am by a group of four people seated in a vehicle.



They had passed sexually regressive remarks and made comments that were threatening in nature.



BAPSA condemns decision

The members of the BAPSA condemn the action taken by the authorities against Arya, who is a member of the organisation. "JNUSU General Secretary Priyanshi got the proctorial inquiry for standing up against the perpetrators. It's a shame that the Admin is shielding the perpetrators and sending notices to elected representatives of JNUSU," read their social media post.



Arya has also been actively seeking justice for Sakshi Rajoriya and had assisted the survivor in formally recording statements with the administration.