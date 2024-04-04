Badruka School of Management, Delhi, to encourage regional diversity via 100% scholarships

In an effort to foster access to quality education for deserving students, Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institution launched by the Badruka Educational Society, is launching a series of scholarships aimed at candidates from specific regions such as Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The scholarships aim to empower and support talented youngsters in pursuit of their academic aspirations, underscoring BSM’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and educational excellence, stated a press release from the institute.

As part of the scholarship programme, eligible students may be granted up to a 100% tuition fee waiver, contingent upon their profile score. This score will be determined through a comprehensive evaluation encompassing academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, as well as performance in entrance exams and interviews.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and seize this opportunity to embark on a transformative educational journey.

Commenting on the rationale behind focusing on these specific regions, Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, Director, BSM, stated, “In essence, integrating cultural and regional diversity into education not only enriches the educational experience but also equips students with the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and multicultural society.”

Now accepting applications

BSM is accepting applications for its flagship two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the academic session 2024-26.

For more information, please visit https://www.badrukaschoolofmanagement.edu.in/