JNU harassment case: Inquiry report to be out tomorrow evening, says chief proctor

"Since there was no evidence of physical assault, it cannot be termed as one. It is a matter of eve-teasing," said Prof Sudhir Kumar, Chief Proctor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The statement was made regarding the alleged sexual harassment case that took place on the JNU campus late Saturday night, March 31.



The chief proctor also mentioned that the inquiry has been undertaken by a committee and is under process. Furthermore, the report will be shared by tomorrow evening, April 3, he informed EdexLive.



Prof Kumar also informed that taking into account all the evidence gathered from the witnesses, complainants, and security guards, the inquiry will be conducted.



Is JNU in turmoil, again?

A second-year BA student from the Centre for Chinese and South East Asian Studies (CC&SEAS), alleged that on March 31, around 1.30 pm, she and her friend were harassed by a group of four people seated in a vehicle.



They had passed sexually regressive remarks and made comments that were threatening in nature.

The victim, while speaking to EdexLive, demanded a speedy inquiry and justice from the administration. She also demanded that immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators. Raising the same demands, she is now on strike.