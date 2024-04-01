To promote research, IIM Kashipur to host Management Education & Research Colloquium (MERC) 2024

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, a leading B-school in India, is organising three-day-long Management Education & Research Colloquium (MERC) 2024, an important academic event, for doctoral scholars, stated a press release from the institute.

For the third edition of MERC, to be held between May 31 to June 2, 2024, IIM Kashipur welcomes applications from doctoral scholars, professionals and authors to exhibit their research work to peers, experts, and other interested stakeholders.

In the three-day event, to be held at the IIM Kashipur campus, will open an avenue for doctoral students to present and discuss their research work and gain valuable insights from peers and leading academicians in the realms of management. Researchers interested to apply can submit their papers before April 8th 2024 at https://iimkashipur.ac.in/merc2024/.

MERC 2024 provide an opportunity for doctoral scholars to interact, collaborate, and network with like-minded researchers and practitioners from varied domains. Moreover, participants gained valuable feedback, engaged in discussions, and received mentorship from experts regarding their research.

In addition to paper presentations, MERC 2024 also featured workshops on research methodologies to help participants improve their methodological rigor.

Three best submissions will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 25,000, 15,000 and 10,000 respectively based on the criteria laid out by the panel of experts.