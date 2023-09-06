As many as 10 students have been suspended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi in Suran, Himachal Pradesh, and 62 other students received disciplinary action for allegedly ragging their juniors during an event at the institute, said officials on Wednesday, September 6, reports PTI.

"Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute's notice. It was found that some BTech students were involved in ragging freshers. Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident," a statement issued by IIT Mandi says.

The statement further says that IIT Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe, and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus, it adds.

Among the 10 students who have been suspended, include three office-bearers of the institute's student body. All 10 of these students have been suspended from academics and hostel till December 2023.

Fines ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, as well as community service ranging from 20 to 60 hours, have been imposed on 62 students also involved in the incident, according to the statement. It is reported that first-year students complained anonymously to authorities that at an introductory event, several seniors screamed at them and forced them to stand in corners.

This incident took place last month on August 11.