Officials stated today, Thursday, December 14, that a Class XII student at an Aligarh Muslim University-run college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly making disrespectful statements about Prophet Muhammad.

A senior varsity official said the action was taken after a classmate of the accused filed a complaint against him with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) officials on Tuesday, December 12. Both students were Muslims.

The complainant was having a conversation with three students in his hostel room when the accused reportedly joined them and began disrespecting the Prophet, PTI reports.

When asked to stop, the accused allegedly turned violent, according to officials.

According to AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem, a case was filed against the accused at the Civil Lines Police Station under Sections 295 A (outrage religious feelings), 504 (provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In an earlier incident of a conflict between students at AMU, two rival student groups engaged in a “crossfire” in the university’s Maulana Azad library on December 8. A medical student was injured in this barrage of bullets. It was revealed that most of the accused were not students of the university, but rather outsiders.

Following this, the university’s administration launched a “crackdown” on “illegal occupants”, evicting all unauthorised residents of AMU’s hostels.