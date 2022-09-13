On September 12, Monday, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University (DU) will conduct trials for candidates seeking admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23.

Sharing details about scores which will be considered for admission under ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, a 25 per cent weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The trials for extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota students are likely to be held after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23," Singh said while addressing a press conference on this year's admission process.

Following this, the university will be returning to its original practice of holding offline performance-based tests for students. Because of COVID-19, DU admitted students under the ECA category by considering performance certificates.

Further, explaining the admission process, DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said for ECA and sports, the certificates issued between the period of April 1, 2017, to June 30, 2022, will be considered.

"For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials. For admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota, Combined ECA Merit (CEM) and Combined Sports Merit (CSM) will be the basis for seat allocation," Gandhi added.

"The maximum marks for ECA score shall be 75, comprising performance in physical trials and/or uploaded certificates, as applicable. For an ECA score of 75 marks, for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded on the basis of the submitted certificates," Gandhi stated.

While launching the CSAS-2022 (Allocation-cum-Admission Policy) portal, DU's VC Yogesh Singh informed that admissions will be done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programmes as well.

Giving more details about CSAS 2022, he informed that it will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will comprise applying to the University of Delhi, the second phase will see to the preference filling and the third phase will include seat allotment-cum-admission.