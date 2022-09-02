On September 2, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi issued a statement saying that on the request of the MTech students to review the tuition fee the institute has formed a committee, which has looked into the matter.

The communique from the institute went on to state that, "The committee has given its recommendations, which are awaiting the Board's approval."

A statement was issued by the Twitter handle @against_fee_hik (IIT Delhi Students Against Fee Hike) on September 1 stating that the institute has hiked the semester fee for MTech students by 100 per cent — from Rs 26,450 to Rs 53,000. Additionally, there's an increase in this year's semester tuition fee by 150 per cent from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Fighting against this, the students of IIT Delhi are staging a sit-in protest in front of the administration building of the institute.

When EdexLive spoke to students, they said that they were aware of the fee hike during the counselling process between June to August. And by referring to the IIT Bombay fee hike incident, where the administration rolled back the fee hike following a month-long agitation by students, the IIT Delhi first-year MTech students started their fight against their fee hike.

Moreover, students said that they are planning to continue the sit-in protest until the administration reduces the fee. Giving more details, the students said that there were no assurances given and that the response from the administration was vague.