Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) has been conferred with the Social Leadership Award at the country’s first Women’s Business Mela organised by Women’s Entrepreneurship Council of Indian Chamber of Commerce which began in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, May 4.

SOA’s Public Relations Officer, Subhadarshini Mishra, received the award from Bollywood star and former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta.

The five-day fair was virtually inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The state’s Minister for Higher Education, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Dr Arun Kumar Sahu and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Kumar Tripathy were present.

More than 100 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the state participated in the fair.

The event started on May 4 and will conclude on May 8. As a part of the event, there are conferences, workshops, seminars, talk shows, investor pitches and even an award-giving ceremony which are being organised. This is being done to bolster the spirit of women entrepreneurs so that they can stand up and take charge.