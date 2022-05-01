XIM University is a Jesuit University that provides quality education to students around the globe. It strives to provide a transformative experience to all its stakeholders that meet the needs of society and enables the building of sustainable communities.

XIM University successfully conducted its eighth convocation in the hybrid mode on Friday, April 29 at 5:30 PM for its postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

The number of students receiving the degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate programmes are five and 630 respectively. Five students received their PhD degree; five received their MTech – Data Science & Analytics degree; seven received their Master in Public Policy & Governance degree, 12 received their MA - Mass Communication; 12 received their Master in Business Finance degree, 17 received their MBA - Sustainability Management, 14 received their MBA - Urban Management & Governance, five received their Master in Urban Regional Planning; 68 received their MBA - Rural Management; 119 received their MBA - Human Resource Management degree; 16 received their one year Executive MBA degree and 355 received their MBA - Business Management degree.

A total of 33 medals were won by meritorious students for their academic distinction.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC was the chief guest and convocation speaker for the evening. He joined ITC in 1986. XIM University conferred Honorary Doctoral Degree upon Sanjiv Puri.

Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr Jerome Cutinha, SJ, Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University; Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of Governors of XIM University; Fr Antony R Uvari, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, XIM University; Fr S Antony Raj SJ, Registrar; Fr V Arockia Das, SJ, Chief Finance Officer, XIM University; deans of different schools and officials of XIM University. Few of the Board Members also graced the occasion. Prof S Peppin, Dean, School of Governance and Public Affairs extended a cordial welcome to the guests and audience in the hybrid mode.

Fr. Antony R Uvari, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, XIM University, in his report, elaborated on the achievements of the University in the past year and highlighted a few notable points.

Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr Jerome Cutinha, SJ, expressed his views on learning and development. He mentioned that this degree is just a stepping stone towards more milestones in life. He quoted, “Your success is our success.”

As the Emeritus Chairman Rajive Kaul addressed the audience and spoke about the challenges in life in the unprecedented times.

As the convocation speaker, the chief guest of the evening, Sanjiv Puri spoke about change and its acceptance therein. He spoke about three important facets of change to thrive and succeed: Desire to change, empowerment and adaptability.

The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with gold medals by the chief guest for their academic excellence.

Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr S Antony Raj, SJ, Registrar.