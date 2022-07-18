Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), more popularly known as IIIT Basara, has been in the news for quite some time due to several issues its students have been facing.

It may be recalled that it was just a month ago that students carried out a long series of protests and made 11 demands including the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, improving facilities and more. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the campus and assured the students that their demands will be met.

But on-ground, things are yet to materialise in a substantial way, say the students. Looking at the situation of no progress, students gathered in front of the Vice-Chancellor's chamber on July 17, Sunday, regarding their demands. They even gave a deadline, namely July 24, before which the authorities need to fulfill all their demands.

With regards to this, a third-year engineering student and member of the Student Governing Council (SGC), Gurram Harshavardhan Netha said, "On July 17 during a discussion with Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana, a written assurance was given to us with regards to our four demands."

The four demands are: Termination of all mess contracts of campus by July 20; appointment of Chancellor by July 24; tender invitation for student amenities and food courts by July 24 and ceasing use of present ingredients and procuring new materials as per standards which are mentioned in tenders, the letter by SGC read.

It may be recalled, that last week, around 200 IIIT Basara students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food from the campus mess.

Further, feeling hopeful about the fulfilment of their demands, the SGC member said, "The VC seemed enthusiastic and optimistic while giving the written assurance, so we are hopeful that our demands will be fulfilled."

Additionally, Harshavardhan said, "It's been a month or more since our protest with regards to a regular VC and there was official information that the appointment of VC file has moved further," he added. Stating that there was no such major mishap which happened previously, referring to last week's food poisoning incident, the third-year student said, if their demands are not fulfilled, they will stage a sit-in-protest, for which details are yet to be planned.

To jog your memory, here are their 11 demands

1. CM KCR must visit the campus.

2. VC must stay in campus and all posts should be fulfilled (like Director, Finance Officer, etc).

3. Faculty Student Ratio RNIA

4. ICT (Information & Communication Technology) based education

5. Renovation of PUC Blocks and Hostels

6. Additional titles in Library and Timings of the same.

7. Student Amenities (cots, beds, uniforms etc.).

8. Proper Maintenance of Resources (Electrical, plumbing, internet etc.).

9. Mess Infrastructure Maintenance.

10. Eradication of Monopoly Tenders (Canteen,BB).

11. Sports (Recruitment PED & PET, Procurement).

12. Collaboration with other institutions.