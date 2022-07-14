Admissions to doctoral programmes offered by the Digital University Kerala (DUK) are open now. A statement by the DUK said, "The university offers doctoral programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences and Informatics," as stated in a report by PTI. Further, it added that the number of vacancies available for each discipline is 11, 12, 6 and 1, respectively. DUK's programmes offer a wide range of research topics that are constructed keeping in mind the needs of the industry and aim to address real-world problems of the present and the future, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, three types of PhD programmes are offered at DUK, namely full-time regular, part-time regular and industry regular. While the full-time regular PhD programme requires the candidate to work full-time in a research laboratory of DUK, part-time allows the candidates to work with a faculty of DUK, while continuing their full-time employment. Also, in the industry regular programme, candidates can work full-time in the DUK or an industry research lab.

Besides, the candidate must also choose a mentor from their organisation to act as a coordinator. Additionally, attractive fellowships, internship opportunities and fee-waivers are offered to full-time regular PhD scholars.

The statement also stated that to be shortlisted for PhD interview, the candidates must be either National Eligibility Test (NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) qualified in the relevant discipline or should qualify for the Digital University Research Aptitude Test (DRAT).

The last date for submitting applications is August 26, 2022, it added.