After inaugurating the buildings of the Centre for Digital Learning and Training Resources (CDLTR), School of Physics and School of Engineering Sciences and Technology on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on July 4, 2022, the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Our universities should also assume greater responsibilities towards creating more linkages and integration of academia, policymakers and industry for creating global models that will lead to the more significant benefit of society."

In a press note released by the university, the minister said, "There are about 1,000 universities in India and I rate UoH among the top 10. Therefore, it is the university's responsibility to cater to the aspirations of the people of the region, state, country and world. UoH is not only a leader in Sciences but also in Humanities and Social Sciences, etc."

The minister stated how to prepare the youth with better skills by saying, "NEP 2020 is the way forward to establish India as a knowledge society. We must enhance our capacities to prepare for the future as well as to bring the entire youth populace under formal skilling. Demographic dividend can only be reaped by equipping the youth with the right skills."

Further, the note also read how the minister was describing the role of universities based on NEP 2020. In this regard, he said, "Guided by the vision of NEP 2020, the role of our universities should be to encourage research and innovation, create global citizens, promote the vibrancy of all Indian languages and also strengthen the civilisational links for the welfare of humanity."

Congratulating and appreciating the university for its excellence, the minister said, "Universities are a melting pot of ideas. NEP 2020 lays emphasis on encouraging creative potential and developing critical thinking. Glad that the University of Hyderabad has engaged in several experiments for making learning more vibrant, multi-disciplinary and multi-dimensional. I congratulate the university family on the inauguration of the Centre for Digital Learning & Training Resources, School of Physics and School of Engineering Sciences & Technology. I am confident that the university will emerge as an epicentre of knowledge for Telangana & southern India."

Extending help for smooth functioning of the university, the minister said, "Met the senior faculty members in the morning and have learnt that there are certain administrative issues to be looked into. I assure you of every possible help from my side to let things function smoothly. I extend all my support to the university for filling up all the vacant posts on an urgent basis.”

Further, the press note also released the total cost invested for building each campus. While the School of Engineering Sciences & Technology has been built at a cost of Rs 34.25 crore, the School of Physics was built at a cost of Rs 25.20 crore. And the Centre for Digital learning, Training & Resources (CDLTR) was built at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore.

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof RS Sarraju, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, faculty members, staff and students of the university were the ones who attended the programme.