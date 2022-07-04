Exit option is approved for all students of dual-degree programmes in the field of Engineering. The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Academic Council has approved the exit option for the students who are pursuing a dual-degree programme in the School of Engineering admitted from the batch of 2018-19 onwards, as stated in a report by PTI. It is said that this decision was taken at the 160th meeting of the Academic Council which is the main academic authority of the university.

Further, in a notification issued on July 1, Manoj Kumar Manuj, the Deputy Registrar (Evaluations) informed, "The students who have successfully completed their B Tech degree can avail of the exit option." The notification read, "Acting in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Academic Council in its 160(A) meeting held on 01.06.2022, vide item No.3(xii), has approved to offer exit option to the students of dual degree (four-year B.Tech and one-year M.Tech/MS) programme in the School of Engineering admitted from 2018-2019 batch onward."

In order to make India a global knowledge superpower, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education of 1986, the Union Cabinet approved NEP 2020, which aims to pave the way for transforming reforms in schools and higher education systems.

Consequently, the other reforms highlighted in the NEP are a choice between three-year and four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M Phil programmes and fixation of fees, as stated in a report by PTI.