The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking "immediate action" against the Chairman of Kalindi College's Governing Body Ravi Gupta for supposedly injuring a college employee with his car. The letter to the VC read that the DUCKU President Devendra Sharma claimed that a member of the non-teaching staff suffered injuries in a "shocking incident" in which the Chairman's vehicle hit him, as stated in a report by PTI.

Furthermore, the DUCKU President said, "We have written to the Vice-Chancellor, asking for action against the college's Chairman. One of the college employees suffered injuries during a brawl that ensued in the college following the Governing Body meeting. The employee is a member of the Governing Body and he had an argument with the Chairman who, in turn, hit him with his car," as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details on the issue and confirming the incident, college principal Naina Hasija said that after the Governing Body meeting, the incident occurred on June 18 when there was a brawl between a few members of the non-teaching staff and Gupta, who later rammed his car into the employee. It is said that for many days, the non-teaching staff has been staging protests urging for the removal of Gupta from the Chairman's post.

The letter on June 27 read, "It (the incident) is a serious matter of criminal nature. So immediate action shall be taken against the college chairman so that the intensification of the agitation would be avoided," as stated in a report by PTI.