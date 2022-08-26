Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, which is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023, has announced new examination cities. In a press release by IIT Kanpur, the institute said that "With the addition of 23 new cities/towns, the GATE 2023 will now be conducted in 219 cities across India."

This decision has been taken "keeping in view the convenience of students, especially from the rural belts," the release added. As IIT Kanpur is aiming to reach out to as many students as possible, new examination cities were included. Moreover, GATE 2022 was conducted across 206 cities, but for GATE 2023, 10 of the earlier cities have been dropped due to operational issues.

While IIT Kanpur is the organising institute, GATE 2023 will be jointly conducted by eight zones namely, IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Also, It will be organised on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE (NCB) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, the release read.

Moreover, GATE 2023 will also be conducted in the international cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan). Also, candidates from all other countries can write examinations in any of the Indian examination cities as announced on GATE 2023 website.

The examination which will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 across eight zones is a computer-based test (CBT) being conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. With the addition of some new paper combinations, there are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023. Moreover, a few combinations of GATE 2022 were removed due to logistics and or operational issues.

The Online Application process starts on August 30, 2022, and closes on September 30, 2022. Aspirants can register on the GATE 2023 Official website: https://gate.iitk.ac.in.