On Saturday, August 13, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said that the Textiles Ministry is planning to start hybrid courses at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to accommodate more students. NIFT, which was set up in 1986, provides professional human resources to the textile and apparel industry, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking to the press, the Minister said that during the summer holidays, NIFT campuses can be used for physical training and then can be shifted to the online medium. With this, more students will be able to pursue courses from NIFT, he added. Additionally, the NIFT campuses are in several cities, namely Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

While participating in Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav at Gandhi Darshan Museum by hoisting the national flag, the Minister said, "The campaign will generate a sense of patriotism in every citizen. Come let us all be a part of this campaign."

Appealing to people to use made-in-India goods, the Minister said, "Let us all pledge together that when Har Ghar Tiranga will be hoisted on 15th August, from that day, we will also understand the priority of Swadeshi." He added, "We will contribute like a squirrel in a self-reliant India, only then this country will become great and developed."