As a part of the 75th Independence year, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is in full swing, as many take part in various activities. In this regard, on August 13, Saturday, the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University created a Guinness World Record for the formation of the 'World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag'. Besides igniting patriotism and nationalism among the citizens, the main aim of this event is to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the international level via this world record, as stated in a report by PTI.

As many as 5,885 students from Chandigarh University, along with other schools and colleges, including volunteers from NID Foundation and other dignitaries, gathered for the flag formation at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium and created history.

Overall, more than 25,000 people — which included the youth and citizens of Chandigarh, filled the air with patriotism. It also included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh UT; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh; Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor Chandigarh; Parveer Ranjan, DGP Chandigarh UT, Prof Himani Sood, Founder NID Foundation, and other top officials of the UT administration, as stated in a report by PTI.

Verifying the record, the official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar said, "The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag, achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE (United Arab Emirates), has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event."

Back then, in 2017, UAE achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4,130 people. However, announcing that the record has been broken comfortably, the official handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and S Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University and congratulated them.

Extending his congratulations, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, "This event has become even greater than what I had imagined." Additionally, the way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University have been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country's freedom, has been absolutely commendable. This is a first-of-its-kind event in the whole of India and I congratulate them on the success of the event," said Purohit.

Similarly, congratulating NIDF and Chandigarh University, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said, "On the 75th Independence Day, I appeal the people to resolve for a even better India and pledge that they will contribute in every manner for the next flight of India to become the Vishwa Guru, in the next 25 years."

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University, S Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Our national flag is more than the three colours, but is also a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future."

Even students were filled with excitement and felt proud of India's rich heritage and values. The event finally concluded with flag hoisting, singing of the national anthem, and giving awards to people in the fields of art, education, sports, medicine, public affairs, social service and literature.

Additionally, a digital campaign has also been launched where patriotic messages will be sent to 50,000 youth and 1 lakh will be inspired to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.