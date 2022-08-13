In an official statement released by Digital University Kerala (DUK) on August 13, Saturday, the university announced that admissions for doctoral programmes are open now. The university offers doctoral programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences and Informatics, as stated in a report by PTI.

The state-run university stated that the number of vacancies available for each discipline is 11, 12, 6 and 1, respectively. Moreover, the DUK's doctoral programmes offer a wide range of research topics that are tailored to take into account the needs of the industry and aim to address real-world problems of the present and the future.

Giving more details about the PhD programmes, the PTI report stated that there are three types of PhD programmes, namely full-time regular, part-time regular and industry regular. Although candidates under the full-time regular PhD programmes are required to work full-time in a research laboratory, the DUK is said to offer attractive fellowships and fee waivers to all the applicants selected for the full-time PhD programme.

What are the fee details? The fellowship amount is Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month in the first, second and third year, respectively. There is no tuition fee in the first five years. Additionally, candidates under the full-time regular PhD programme in Electronics Engineering are also eligible to apply for IICG (India Innovation Centre for Graphene). Moreover, the selected candidates will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 35,000.



Meanwhile, in the part-time regular programme, along with full-time employment, candidates can work with a faculty member of DUK. On the other hand, in the industry regular programme, candidates can work full-time in the DUK or an industry research lab. Along with this, as a coordinator, the candidate must choose a mentor from their organisation.

The last date to submit applications is August 26, 2022. And candidates can apply on the official website duk.ac.in/doctoral-programmes-at-duk/.