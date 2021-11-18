Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof PVGD Prasada Reddy said that efforts should be made to add more value to education. Inaugurating AU Botany department students' internship programme 'HP Harita' on Wednesday, he said students should take advantage of the internship offered by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and develop new skills and abilities.

He said students should focus on conserving rare and valuable trees increasing greenery. The varsity will provide support to students who come up with new ideas and support them to become innovators, the vice-chancellor said. Executive director of HPCL V Ratan Raj said the internship programme will be very useful to students to hone their skills. Launched as a pilot project, the programme will pave the way for more studies in the future, he added

HPCL GM (HR) K Nagesh said students should study trees in the two residential areas, identify and preserve them, and provide appropriate suggestions for setting up a medicinal plant park and flower garden. The idea of transforming colonies into ecologically smart ones should also be discussed, he added. Rector K. Samata, academic dean, and in-charge registrar N. Kishore Babu, and others were present.

Meanwhile, AU's department of electrical engineering will organise a one-week online short-term training programme, ‘Mastering self-motivation and Attitude-Art of living’, for faculty and students from November 22. APSCHE Chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy will address the inaugural programme.