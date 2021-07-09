The Pune-based university is seeing its first batch of SAP professionals obtain their PG Diploma(Pic: MIT-ADT)

MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence launches First Cohort of SAP Professionals with PG Diploma in ERP SAP

Maharashtra Institute of Technology-Art, Design and Technology University today launched its first cohort of SAP Professionals with a specialised post-graduate diploma programme in Enterprise Resource Planning in association with Atos India and SAP. The course aims to generate employable and smart SAP techno-functional consultants. SAP is a global leader in business applications and Atos India is the country's oldest training facilitator.

Spanning 50 weeks and 3 trimesters, the programme includes mentorships, global SAP certification, practical hands-on, industry internships and capstone projects. The first cohort of student aspirants and working professionals were welcomed in virtually on Thursday. The MIT Group of Institutions launched the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence in February this year. MIT-FuSE is an online endeavour to provide students and working professionals with specialised training and global certification in emerging technologies.

During the induction programme, Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University said, "The university has identified the emerging technology frontiers such as Blockchain, and IoT for aspirants and the curriculum has been integrated with relevant project-based learning to build India."

The Chief Guest, Vinod Parkar, SAP trainer and former Head-EDP Mahindra and Mahindra walked the students through the industrial evolution, and the growing need for SAP professionals due to the crucial role of SAP today in every industry. Sachin Sharangpani, Business head, Atos India spoke about the popular demand of globally certified professionals in Material Management, IoT and Digital Supply Chain, People Management (HR) and Finance with the latest SAP S4/HANA ecosystem. The applications for the next cohort are open now.

Prof Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director stated that at PG Diploma programmes and short-term certifications were curated considering global skill-based job demands, which will undoubtedly aid the student community, as well as recent graduates and working professionals, in overcoming the loss of learning opportunities caused by the global pandemic.