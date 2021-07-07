It requires countless hours of hard work and training in an institution to become a chef. One of the more prominent institutions in the field is the Indian Culinary Institute, based in Tirupati.

Their professors will guide you through recipe creation, ingredients acquisition and preparation — ensuring you feel confident as you embark on your culinary journey. The tasks of a chef are vivid and varied depending on the type of food served and where they work.

There are many chefs in a hotel's kitchen. There is the Head Chef, also known as the Master Chef, Executive Chef or Chef De Cuisine. Then there are Sous Chefs who implement the Head Chef’s directions and are second in command of the Kitchen, a Chef De Partie, who supervises a particular area or station within the kitchen. A culinary degree from a reputed institution can quickly earn positions with greater responsibilities in the industry.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at ICI

ICI is not your regular hotel management college — it is a completely different world. It has the look and the feel of an international institution with world-class facilities for specialised training in the Culinary Arts. Let us check out what is inside this much-talked about institution. Sprawled across 15 acres of land overlooking the Tirupati Airport, the buildings reflect the changing lights and capture the beautiful seven hills nearby which glows a fierce blue when the sun sets.

The institute can house up to 300 students, has 20 guest houses, six VIP suites and a staff quarters. There are eight kitchens, a restaurant in the model of a pyramid, a museum and research stations. The institute was conferred the coveted best Hospitality Education award by the state of Andhra Pradesh. Having commenced operations in 2016, the new campus was inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India in September 2018.

Currently, the institute offers a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) in Culinary Arts and an MBA in Culinary Arts. Both courses under a collaborative scheme with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak (Central University). Admission to the BBA and MBA programmes are open at present. The minimum qualification for admission to BBA is 50% marks in the +2 examination and for the MBA, a degree in Hotel Management is the minimum.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Excellence Awards 2019

“ICI has been setting the standard for excellence in professional culinary education since its inception and many of our students are placed well in India and abroad,” says Dr M Thirulogachander, Academic In-charge of the institute

“This is the time of specialisation and culinary art is a highly specialised field of education for hospitality industry today. The curriculum is being designed in close association with the best in the culinary field — apart from making the students ready for their own entrepreneurial venture. The initiative of Government of India by commissioning Indian Culinary Institutes at Tirupati and Noida will fulfill dreams of many of the students to make their career in this field,” says Gyan Bhushan, IES, Director of the institute and the Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The last date for submission of the online application form is July 15, 2021. Short-term diploma courses are also being conducted at this institute for those who are interested and have a minimum qualification of passing their Class 10 and 12 exams.

For more on them check out thims.gov.in or give them a call on 99854 86271