200 Al Falah University doctors and staff under scanner for possible links to suicide bomber

The scrutiny has intensified at Al Falah University as around 200 doctors and staff working at the university are reportedly under the scanner of investigative agencies for possible links to the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi.

Investigative agencies have detained Afsana, an anganwadi worker from Golpuri village who manages her father’s house and rented a room in Hidayat Colony, Nuh to Umar on the recommendation of her relative Shoaib, who worked as an electrician at the university. She had been absconding since the November 10 blast, and her family is also being questioned.

According to sources, the agencies are trying to determine how many people left the university after the blast and are attempting to identify them. Some are suspected to have links to terrorists, and several individuals have deleted mobile data. Over 1,000 people have been questioned, and police are searching hostels and rooms of students living off campus.

Frequent checks at the university have raised concerns among students and staff. On Wednesday, several employees were seen leaving the campus with packed belongings. “They are taking leave and returning home,” said university sources.

Investigators are also probing whether Umar had an internal handler at Al Falah University, as Umar reportedly received “special treatment’’ at the university. Two doctors doing their apprenticeship said Umar remained absent for nearly six months in 2023 without any leave or intimation, yet rejoined duty without action. They added that he rarely attended classes, delivering only short lectures, lasting only 15–20 minutes before returning to his room, which other lecturers reportedly resented. He was mostly assigned evening or night shifts at the hospital.

Umar reportedly confined himself to the rented room for ten days, stepping out only late at night to eat. On October 28, Shoaib called his sister-in-law Afsana to inform her that he had a guest who would stay for a few days. On October 31, Umar arrived with Shoaib in a car. He left the place on November 9.

Sources said the agencies have also questioned seven others in Nuh to determine Umar’s links with them. The alleged suicide bomber used multiple mobile phones during his stay. Police are reviewing their data and call records.

The controversy has also affected the Al Falah Medical College hospital, where outpatient numbers have dropped from about 200 a day to fewer than 100 after reports of the university’s suspected links to terrorism.

Meanwhile, three others, a cleric at a Sohna mosque, his 18-year-old son, and a madrasa teacher, have been detained for questioning. Investigators have also seized the DVR containing CCTV recordings from the mosque, located near the room that Umar rented.