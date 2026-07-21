WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: How to check seat allocation ID?

KOLKATA: Wet Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 today, July 27. The status of college allocation is now available at wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the seat allotment, enter the WBJEE application number and password on the 'Candidate Login'.

Direct link to download Round 2 seat allotment

This year, WBJEEB has introduced a new system called 'Seat Allocation ID'. Students who wish to accept the seat and confirm the admission must produce the seat allocation ID at the time of reporting to the college. This is applicable to only those students who opt for 'No Upgradation'. Students who participated in both Round 1 and 2 must note that the seat allocation ID differs.

Seat acceptance fee payment for the selection candidates is now open, and the last date to complete the admission confirmation is July 23. Students who opt for 'Upgradation' will have to wait for the Round 3 seat allotment result that will be released on July 28.

There is seperate registration process for the Round 3 counselling (for fresh candidates) and there is an option to edit choices (for already registered candidates). The choice filling for third round counselling shall take place from July 24 to 26 while the seat allotment result shall be declared on July 28. WBJEE is yet to confirm whether it will conduct mop-up counselling this year.

During the reporting process, make sure that ytou submit the seat allocation ID to the PI admin. The admission gets confirmed upon producing the allocation ID.