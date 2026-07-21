TG EAMCET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council for Higher Education is preparing to release the TG EAMCET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 by July 22. The official website tgeapcet.nic.in has already been closed for processing the seat allotment result. Therefore, an announcement on the same can be expected anytime soon.

To download the seat allotment result, you must keep your EAPCET (EAMCET) hall ticket number and password ready. Students who secured seat in the first phase and execised web options for the second phase shall also be included in the seat allotment result.

Students who are allocated a seat in the second phase must complete the self-reporting process by July 24. Those who secured seats in both first and second phase must complete the physical reporting process by or before July 28, 2026.

TG EAMCET 2026 Second Phase Allotment: Reporting Schedule

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting: July 22 to 24, 2026

Physical reporting: July 25 to 28, 2026

Deadline to cancel the seat: July 28, 2026

During the physical reporting process, the selected candidates must carry the orginal and xerox copies of academic certificates, caste certificate, income certificate etc. The colleges shall retain the xerox copies of documents and return the orginal certificates. Those who wish to cancel the seat must note that the refund of tution fees shall be processed only if the seat is cancelled by or before July 28.

The final phase counselling process for B.Tech admission in Telangana shall begin from July 31 onwards and the seat allotment result shall be declared on August 5.